Police summons music duo Kataleya & Kandle over libel accusations

Police in Kampala have summoned renowned musical duo Kataleya & Kandle over accusations of libel.

The summons followed alleged defamatory statements made against their former management, Theron Music Company Limited.

The singers have been instructed to report to the regional CID Office Kampala Metropolitan East at Jinja Road today for an interview and to provide a statement.

"This office is investigating an alleged case of libel vide the above-mentioned reference on theron music Company limited," the summons read in part.

"This is therefore to invite you to report to the regional CID Office Kampala metropolitan East at Jinja Road on July 4, 2024, at 0900 hours for an interview and statement recording to enable us to conclude our investigations."

According to the summons, the interview will be conducted by Isaac Muyinda.

In a statement to their fans, the duo revealed that they had been receiving calls and texts from unidentified individuals, some of whom falsely claimed to be music promoters seeking to book them for shows in Masaka.

The artists reported that these individuals made numerous unlawful threats and attempted to track them using the military’s Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and the police's Flying Squad, but were unsuccessful.

Kataleya & Kandle expressed concern over the manner in which the situation has been handled, stating that they should have received formal police summons before being subjected to intimidation and threats.

They acknowledged the shift to legal measures by their accusers and affirmed their willingness to cooperate with the police.

“We assure our cooperation and will present ourselves to the legitimate police authorities to truthfully provide a statement regarding the malicious allegations against us by our accusers in a futile bid to intimidate us and stifle our legitimate music business and livelihood,” the statement read.

The artists also indicated their intent to fully cooperate once the particulars of the accusations are provided.

As the situation unfolds, Kataleya & Kandle have called on their fans to keep them in their prayers.

After more than six months of silence, the duo recently made a comeback.

Speculation suggests that their hiatus was due to a dispute with their former record label, Theron music records, for undisclosed reasons.

Earlier last month, Kataleya and Kandle reemerged under their new brand name, “K & K music,” and reactivated their social media accounts accordingly.

Unfortunately, their new facebook and lnstagram accounts were hacked on the same day they were launched, leaving them with access only to their X (formerly Twitter) and tiktok accounts.

A week following their return, the duo released a new song titled ‘Tompa,’ featuring swangz avenue artist Vinka.