    Immy Candance Unveiled as New Show Host on Sanyuka TV
    By Elizabeth Tendo
    Known for her vibrant presence and engaging personality, Immy Candace is set to bring fresh energy to Sanyuka TV, further cementing the station's reputation as a leader in Ugandan entertainment.

    Sanyuka TV, Uganda's premier mass-market television station, has exciting news for its viewers as it welcomes the charismatic Immy Candance as a show host on Uncut, one of its flagship shows, joining Sandra Lian, Hellen Menta and Brian Macona.

    Known for her vibrant presence and engaging personality, Immy Candance is set to bring fresh energy to Sanyuka TV, further cementing the station's reputation as a leader in Ugandan entertainment.

    Immy Candance, who has previously made a significant impact as a presenter on local TV and Radio stations steps into her new role at Sanyuka TV with lots of experience and a loyal fan base. She is widely recognized for her ability to captivate audiences with her presentation style and in-depth celebrity gossip coverage once the cameras start rolling.

    Sanyuka TV, known for its diverse programming and commitment to quality Ugandan content, is excited to have Immy Candance on board. Her addition to the team is expected to enhance the station's offerings and attract an even wider audience strengthening the station’s promise as the channel for the everyday Ugandan as indicated in their slogan “Ffe Banno Ddala”.

    "I am incredibly excited to join Sanyuka TV," said Immy Candance. "This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with viewers in new ways and bring exciting content to the Sanyuka TV audience. I look forward to creating memorable moments and sharing stories that matter from our entertainment industry."

    Be sure not to miss Immy Candance’s Uncut Debut. Stay tuned to Sanyuka TV every weeknight from 8 pm and get an exciting, informative and interesting dose of Immy Candace’s distinctive presenting style and energy alongside fellow Uncut show hosts.

    To be part of Immy Candance's journey on Sanyuka TV, Watch Sanyuka TV on DSTV Channel 288, GoTV Channel 332, Azam TV Channel 366, Zuku TV Channel 52, Startimes Channel 222 (antenna), Channel 404 (Satellite), and online via the Afro Mobile app.

