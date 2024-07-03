    • Katanga Murder Trial: Ailing widow asks to attend trial via video link

    Court -->
    Katanga Murder Trial: Ailing widow asks to attend trial via video link
    Ms Molly Katanga was brought into court on a wheelchair | Francis Isano

    By Josephine Namakumbi and Jacobs Seaman Odongo
    Tags:

    Ms Molly Katanga has previously attended both her bail hearings virtually from Luzira Prison, a facility fitted with the digital infrastructure to effectively run video links

    NATIONAL | Ms Molly Katanga has asked to attend her prosecution for the murder of her husband via video link from Luzira Prison.

    Mr Bruce Musinguzi, lawyer for the accuse, told the Criminal Division of the Hight Court sitting in Kampala that his client's health remains fragile due to head injuries sustained on the fateful day of November 2, 2023, when her husband Henry Katanga was allegedly murdered.

    "Despite undergoing five surgeries, the injuries are still severe for her to be brought to court often for trial," Musinguzi told the court presided over by Justice Isaac Muwata.

    Mr Jet Tumwebaze, another lawyer representing Ms Katanga, emphasised the severity of her alleged injuries.

    Ms Katanga was carried into the court room and later helped into a wheelchair by prison wardresses in a slow and vividly painful process.

    The last time she had been dragged into court to be charged with the murder of her husband, Ms Katanga had her head wrapped in medical bandage with revelations and release of pictures of the gravity of the injuries she suffered to the head later being shared to the public.

    This time, there appeared no sign of the medical bandage - she had a white headcloth on and looked more alive than the suspect from January whose presence in court had left her relatives in uncontrollable tears.

    Zoom prayer

    Ms Katanga's prayer to participate in the trial virtually via Zoom would not have shocked many and Judge Muwata will have his work cut out on Wednesday, July 3, when he rules on whether excuse the first accused from the seemingly excruciating physical appearance in court.

    She has previously attended both her bail hearings virtually and the prayer will be a test to the Judiciary that has used the digital technology to great effect and with so much emphasis.

    Started in April 2019 in what then Judiciary spokesperson Solomon Muyita explained was "primarily to be use at the mentioning of the case stage", the video link has come of age.

    While launching the video-conferencing trial system in Gulu City in August last year, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo said it will will work toward the promotion of an efficient and effective administration of justice system in Uganda, especially through automation of court processes.

    "These tools and facilities have greatly facilitated the promotion and observance of human rights," CJ Dollo said at the time.

    Having lost two bail applications earlier and seemingly failed to secure full disclosure of evidence and documents in the pre-trial hearing, Ms Katanga and her lawyers from the Kampala Associated Advocates and Tumusiime, Kabega & Co. Advocates will be looking to score at least one early victory before Judge Muwata.

    After hearing arguments from both sides on Day One of the trial on Tuesday, Judge Muwata adjourned the court until tomorrow, July 3, at 10am, when he will issue his decision on the two key issues.

    The first is on whether to allow Ms Molly Katanga to participate in the trial remotely via Zoom.

    But it is the second early decision that added an early water to the highly publicised murder trial as Juge Muwata must also decide on whether to approve the prosecution's request to amend the charges against four of the accused.

    The prosecution, led by State Attorney Samali Wakoli, presented a request to amend the charges, proposing to add one new count for each, of being accessories to murder and conspiring to destroy evidence.

    The defence team objected to this amendment.

    On Day One of the Katanga Murder Trial, the widow pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, while her two daughters - Patricia Kankwanzi and Martha Nkwanzi - pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to destroy evidence.

    The third group of co-accused in the trial, George Amanyire, a domestic hand, and nurse Charles Otai pleaded not guilty to charges of of being accessories after the fact of the murder.

    The late Henry Katanga, a prominent businessman, was found dead with gunshot wound to the head on November 2, 2023, in the bedroom of the family home at Chwa II Road in Mbuya suburb of Kampala.

    Ms Katanga was also in the bedroom, reportedly unconscious with injuries to the head.

    The State says she killed her husband before her daughters attempted to conceal evidence with the help of a domestic servant and a nurse who was known to the family.

    The trial kicked off on Tuesday, exactly eight months after the alleged murder.

    Reader's Comments
    VIDEO OF THE DAY
    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    Over supply and lack of market for cassava is creating miseries for cassava farmers in Teso

    By Edward Kafufu Baliddawa 3 weeks ago
    POPULAR THIS WEEK
    News . Jan 19, 2024
    The role of protests in Uganda's political landscape
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Former US diplomat frustrated by Washington's use of gay strings on Uganda
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Deputy Speaker Tayebwa commends gov't's multi-billion electricity scale-up project
    News . Feb 03, 2024
    Speculation rises over NRM's role in Masaka NUP rift
    News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Minister Babalanda orders suspension of errant Buikwe RDC
    Education . Apr 23, 2024
    UNEB seeks Shs6.5bn for examiners'meals
    News,Top Stories . Jul 03, 2024
    Police summon NUP over school of leadership activities
    Entertainment,News,Top Stories . Jul 04, 2024
    Police summons music duo Kataleya & Kandle over libel accusations
    News,Top Stories . Apr 24, 2024
    Foreign affairs officials 'frustrated' with travel protocol breaches
    News . Apr 25, 2024
    Parliament questions government's Shs1.1 trillion supplementary budget
    LATEST STORIES
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    news By Samuel Muhimba
    1 hour ago
    Rev Chorey elected 5th bishop of Karamoja Diocese
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    top-stories By Samuel Muhimba
    2 hours ago
    Drunkards and marijuana smokers can't remove Museveni - Mpuuga
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    top-stories By Jacobs Seaman Odongo
    2 hours ago
    MPs query Shs2bn payment to Covidex maker
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    top-stories By NP admin
    2 hours ago
    Ghana chef accused of faking Guinness World Records award
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    top-stories By NP admin
    3 hours ago
    Israel examining Hamas response to ceasefire plan
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax
    news By Julius Kitone
    4 hours ago
    Saccos irked by continued levy of withholding tax

    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    news By Ramson Muhairwe
    5 hours ago
    Bobi Wine condemns Burora arrest
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    news By Jamila Mulindwa
    5 hours ago
    US marks 248 years of freedom, commits to stronger ties
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    news By Alex Mugasha
    5 hours ago
    How putting politics above the law creates a culture of impunity, corruption and injustice
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    5 hours ago
    Businessman remanded over illegal demolition of property
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    business By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    NSSF earns shs80.6bn in dividends in three years from MTN
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close
    news By Kenneth Kazibwe
    6 hours ago
    World Bank funded USMID infrastructure projects close