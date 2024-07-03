Burora charged with hate speech, sharing malicious information

The Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) has sanctioned charges of hate speech and malicious information against former Rubaga Division deputy resident city commission Herbert Anderson Burora.

Mr Burora was picked up by security personnel on Monday night from his home in Kigowa-Ntinda in Nakawa Division over his social media activities on the platform, X, formerly Twitter.

According to the charge sheet drawn by Ms Mildred Ntono, a CID officer attached to Kira Division Police, Mr Burora between March and June used his X handle "@harderHB" to share information which is "likely to ridicule, or degrade or, demean and promote hostility against the person of the Speaker of Parliament of Uganda.

In the second charge, Ms Ntono said the outspoken Burora use the same X account to share malicious information relating to Speaker Anita.

While facing intense scrutiny following sanctions by Western governments, Speaker Among took a warm stance by rejecting calls by Makerere University to investigate law dons over the conduct of end of semester exams that parodied her person and work.

She said at the time that Parliament was a public institution that is open to scrutiny and criticism.

But it has since emerged that that the case against Mr Burora was reported by Mr Rajab Kaaya, claiming to be a principle private secretary to the Speaker.

The file prepared by CID Ntono does not reflect a DPP file number.

The Nile Post has contacted the DPP publicist Jacquelyn Okui over the anomaly.