Ibrahim Kato takes on chief retail officer role at PostBank

With a career in banking spanning over 15 years, working for both international and local banks, where he has developed a deep expertise in strategic planning, retail banking, credit risk, and analysis, Ibrahim Kato has assumed the role of chief retails officer at PostBank Uganda Limited.

He joined PostBank in November 2020 as a Manager Workplace Banking, and he was instrumental in re - engineering the processes for personal banking and accelerating commendable growth in the

segment.

He was subsequently promoted to Regional Head of Distribution – Western and later

transferred to the Central Business District in the same role.

Kato currently oversees the Bank’s Retail business, where he has undertaken numerous initiatives

and transformations that have significantly contributed to the growth of the bank’s balance sheet and profitability, as well as its drive for financial inclusion.

In his new role, he is responsible for the formation and execution of the bank’s business growth

strategy across distribution channels, Fintech business, sales, and bancassurance.

He is also credited with nurturing a high-performance culture that has greatly impacted overall team performance across the board.

Before joining PostBank Uganda, Kato worked with Stanbic Bank for nine years, where he

undertook multiple roles such as Manager New Business, Manager Workplace Banking, Officer

Governance and Execution, among other branch roles.

He then worked at I& M Bank as a Relationship Manager SME and later Zenka Finance, a FinTech company, where he served as County Head of Sales and Distribution.

In these roles, he demonstrated strong thought and transformational leadership and made significant contributions to business growth.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology from Makerere

University and is in the process of completing his MBA from the University of South Wales.