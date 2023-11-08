The Deputy Inspector General of Police Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime spent greater part of Wednesday in Jinja for a reconnaissance mission at Nyege Nyege and Royal Wedding venues.

Katsigazi assured the country that security agencies are ready and able to protect revellers at both festivities despite the terror alerts foreign powers.

After the terror alerts issued by the United States of America and United Kingdom governments warning of a looming terror attack on Uganda, the deputy inspector General of Police has rushed to Jinja to assess the security situation ahead of the forthcoming Nyege Nyege and Kyabazinga Royal Wedding festivities.

Accompanied by different Security Chiefs in UPDF and Police, the team first made a reconnaissance at Source of the Nile and the Agricultural show Ground where Nyege Nyege.

There after they visited Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe where the Royal Wedding Pre Party shall be held this Saturday.

According to Katsigazi security has been beefed up and both venues are secure.

“We have deployed both convert and overt therefore i can assure all those preparing to attend both festivities to come since security has been tightened,” Maj Gen. Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime said.

Katsigazi says there should be no cause for alarm because of the terror threats because this is not the first time such alerts are being issued by the super powers.

“We have had several terror alerts but because security is our number priority we have managed to overcome so even this time round we ready to deal with any threats since protecting Ugandans is our job, ” he added.

Meanwhile preparations are in high gear for Nyege Nyege and the organisers have applauded security for the deployment.

The Chief Executive Officer of Talent Africa Ally Albhai said they have managed to put everything in place.

“We have seven stages and all of then have been erected, ready to kick off tomorrow” Ally Albhai

Derek Deberu Co founder Nyege Nyege is calling upon all revellers to be come and attend this annual event because there has never been any disappointment since its inception seven years ago.

Nyege Nyege is starting tomorrow and 1st Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga is expected to be the Chief Guest at the official opening according to Hellen Namutamba the Tourism Minister, Busoga Kingdom