Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has unveiled plans to demolish five roundabouts to alleviate traffic congestion.

Some of the key junctions to be demolished, include Mulago round about, Sheraton round about, Standard Charted Bank round about among others.

According to Simon Kasyate, the KCCA spokesperson, the traffic gridlock has long been a concern for Kampala residents, and the decision to remove these roundabouts reflects a commitment to finding innovative solutions to alleviate the growing traffic woes.

Simon notes, that these five locations have consistently been bottlenecks in the city’s road network, causing daily frustrations for commuters and hampering the efficiency of transportation.

KCCA’s spokesperson, Simon Kasyate, explained that the decision to remove these roundabouts is part of a broader strategy to streamline traffic flow, reduce congestion, and improve the overall urban mobility in Kampala, as it embarks on the smart city agenda.

The project is set to commence soon, with careful planning to minimize disruptions during the construction phase. KCCA encourages residents and commuters to stay informed about the project’s progress and consider alternative routes during the construction period.