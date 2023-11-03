Uganda Premier League club, URA FC have appointed former Uganda Cranes star, David Obua as the team’s new head coach.

Obua was announced as the new team’s tactician on Thursday.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of David Obua as the New head coach of the club on a one-year contract,” URA FC said on X.

Obua who played for Police FC, SC Villa, Express, Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa and Heart of Midlothian in Scotland among other clubs fills the void left behind by Sam Timbe who died in August before the start of the new season.

He will be assisted by Peter Byaruhanga Adyeri as first assistant coach, Fred Muhumuza (second assistant coach), Robert Mukasa (third assistant coach), Ilic Milos (fitness coach), Byron Okuba (strength and conditioning coach), Swaibu Ssebagala (goalkeeping coach), Joseph Lubega (doctor), Isaac Ngondwe (physio), Luggya Ronald (kits manager) and Bosco Otim (assistant kits manager).

Obua previously worked as the assistant coach at Maroons.