Opposition legislators have declared that they will not return to Parliament until the government apologises for the manhandling of opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi and the siege on the National Unity Platform(NUP) party headquarters.

NUP head office in Kamwokya, Kampala was cordoned off by security forces as the party prepared to hold prayers for their alleged supporters who lost their lives due to the actions of the regime.

Last Thursday, Kyagulanyi, the leader of the NUP, was taken from the airport in Entebbe and escorted directly to his home without going through regular immigration procedures.

He claimed that he was manhandled and his supporters were arrested without any valid reason.

Currently, Kyagulanyi remains confined to his home, with the police claiming it is to prevent him from organizing a march. Many of his supporters have also been arrested.

On Tuesday this week, Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) staged a walkout from a plenary sitting in Parliament to express their opposition to the ongoing arrest, abduction, and detention of their leaders and supporters.

They condemned the behaviour of the security forces, stating that it contradicts the principles of Uganda’s independence, which was celebrated just the day before.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the MPs led by the Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, demanded that the government issue a sincere apology and commit to ending the brutality and barbaric acts committed against them by security forces.

“We can not allow such actions to be repeated because they have no place in law and common sense. We will not stand by and watch politics become vulgar while the NRM is happy about disrespecting our party offices, including blocking us from performing a simple act of humility like prayer. In their warped wisdom, they consider praying as an illegality and therefore we need their permission,” said Mpuuga.

He reiterated their demand for the regime to explain the continued violation of the rights of various opposition supporters and leaders.

“We also demand that the perpetrators be held accountable and a commitment from the government that such violations will not be repeated,” he added.

Mpuuga stated that they will only return to Parliament if the government issues an apology and vows to never disrupt their peaceful events.

Their decision stems from the government’s blockade of prayers organized by the NUP party on Independence Day.

However, government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua argued that it was irregular for the opposition to hold a parallel event on that day.

“Government can offer an explanation, but why should the government apologize if I proceeded to organize a gathering without notifying other government organs? I can explain my actions, and that is what the government is going to do,” said Obua.

On October 9 2023, prominent NUP leaders, including spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi and secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya, were taken into custody for attempting to organize a parallel Independence Day celebration in Kampala.

Heavy police and military presence was observed at the NUP headquarters in Kamwokya, Kampala, prior to the party’s ‘special prayer session’ for the missing members.