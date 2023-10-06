A group of 15 employees at Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has completed six months of leadership training designed to equip them to take the next step up in their careers while also developing a strong pipeline of leadership talent for the company.

In a world where businesses are constantly evolving, the essence of true leadership lies in fostering an environment where employees can thrive not only professionally but also personally.

Over the past year, CCBU has dedicated substantial resources to its Frontline Leadership Development Programme, communication skills, among others with the aim of nurturing talent and enhancing leadership development.

Launched in October 2022, the programme began with 15 participants from various functions who went through training on topics such as leading the team, and from team member to team leader, time packaging and communication skills among others.

“We firmly believe that sustainable organisational growth is achieved through a bottom-up approach, where leadership is nurtured at all levels of the company. This initiative has contributed significantly to building a company that not only values employee growth, but also invests time and resources in their personal development and leadership skills,” said Catherine Gita, the Human Resource Director at CCBU.

“At CCBU, we are confident that initiatives like the Frontline Leadership Development Programme will build a business capable of serving generations to come. Our commitment to nurturing leadership is important, as we prioritise competence, growth, and excellence irrespective of gender or any other factors.”

According to CCBU, the primary focus of the Frontline Leadership Development Program is on the development of technical leadership skills.

This entails providing managers and individuals who are already proficient in their roles with the tools they need to comfortably ascend to the next level of leadership.

The participants in the programme attained leadership competencies that have bolstered agility and performance of the business.

According to officials, this is a testament to the company’s belief that investing in leadership development at all levels is beneficial to the company as well as to employees’ personal growth and career advancement.

“I am grateful to the country management team for introducing such an influential programme. I have learnt how to conduct an individual SWOT analysis, understanding the relationship map, how to stand out, excellent communication skills among others,” said Daniel Mwesige, the Warehouse Manager at CCBU.

According to CCBU, Frontline Leadership Development Program is one of the many programmes the company has introduced to empower its people, foster leadership excellence and pave way for a brighter future.