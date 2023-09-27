The East African region has won the bid to host the 2027 African Nations Cup.

Continental football governing body, CAF on Wednesday afternoon announced Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda’s Pamoja bid as the winner of the rights to host the continental football showpiece.

“The commitment and drive made by the three presidents of the countries shows how eager the region is to host this event,” CAF president Patrice Motsepe said on Wednesday.

East Africa beat Egypt, Senegal and Botswana whereas Algeria withdrew from the race on the eve of the announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pamoja bid

ADVERTISEMENT

The East African region put on table its bid to host the 2027 AFCON naming it Pamoja, a Kiswahili word for” together as one”.

The Pamoja EA Bid encapsulated the united aspirations of Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania to bring the continent’s premier football competition to their soil.

This collaboration aimed to bring to the limelight the untapped potential and the infectious enthusiasm of East African nations, offering a fresh perspective and a unique backdrop to the illustrious tournament.

Whereas Kenya has fronted Nyayo Stadium, Kasarani stadium and Kipchoge Keino Stadium to host the games, Uganda will try to add onto the Mandela national stadium, Namboole as stadia to host the showpiece.

On the other hand, Tanzania’s hopes lay on Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, Chamazi Complex and CCM Kirumba Stadium.

President Museveni recently said Uganda is set to build more stadia to add onto Namboole.

FUFA president Eng. Moses Magogo recently said the East African region has what it takes to host AFCON in 2027, noting that the Pamoja bid is backed by the three national federations in the region and their heads of state.

He said the three governments are ready to support the project financially and politically.

CAF president on Wednesday said the continental football governing body will be strict on the three countries to ensure they meet the standards.

“We are very strict in the requirements we are placing on Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania in terms of infrastructure, freedom of movement of people in and out, support and cooperation…because the key point is that we are absolutely determined to maintain the highest standards for African football,”Motsepe said .