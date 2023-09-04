The US embassy in Uganda has issued a warning stating that there is an ongoing threat of terrorist attacks in Uganda and the surrounding region.

This comes after the police successfully evacuated a business center in Bunamwaya, where they discovered and recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

In a statement, the US embassy has advised US citizens to remain vigilant and avoid large public gatherings.

They acknowledged reports of an IED found at a church in the Rubaga division of Kampala on September 3, which the police located and defused.

Although there are unconfirmed reports of potential additional devices, the embassy emphasised the need for caution.

The embassy also reminded US citizens that the US Department of State’s Travel Advisory for Uganda currently stands at Level 3 (Reconsider travel) for terrorism.

They emphasised that the threat of terrorist attacks remains not only in Uganda but also throughout the region.

Considering the unpredictable nature of such attacks, the embassy urged US citizens to stay alert and avoid large public gatherings.

In response to the renewed terror threats, security agencies have increased surveillance in Kampala and across the country.

Following the incident at the Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral, where an IED was safely detonated, the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, reported the recovery of five more bombs.

The arrest of Kintu Abdurahman, a 28-year-old individual in possession of the IED, led to further investigations to uncover details about the terror plot.

Enanga revealed that Abdurahman provided information about his cell, consisting of six members, including himself.

The police are currently searching for the five remaining conspirators who are still at large. Additionally, three constructed IEDs and evidence-related materials were recovered from a rented house in Lungujja Zone eight.

Two other suspected IEDs have been discovered in Bunamwaya and Mabiito in Nateete, and the police’s counter-terrorism teams are preparing to detonate them.

Efforts to neutralise and dismantle terrorist cells are continuing, as evidenced by the successful operations against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) since November 2021. The ADF was held responsible for the attacks in Kampala during that period.

Consequently, the Ugandan People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) launched an operation against the ADF inside the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

In July, the UK government issued a general warning to its citizens about potential attacks that could target foreign nationals or places frequented by them. However, the specific location targeted by the terrorists was not disclosed.

It is clear that Uganda remains at risk of terrorism, and the government, along with international partners, continues to take active measures to ensure the safety and security of its citizens and foreign nationals residing in the country.