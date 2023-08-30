By Fred Ssewajje

While officiating at the Mubende open day held at Mubende Court premises where Judicial officers and security organised an open talk session with locals, the Mubende resident judge, Kazibwe Kawumi Moses revealed that the Mubende High court is overwhelmed with 820 land cases to be handled by one judge.

This came after several complaints from locals about the delay in disposing of their cases.

Solomon Musiindi a resident in Madudu Sub county raised a concern of a case where the government accepted to compensate locals over Kaweri Coffee case, adding that it is now three years since the ruling, yet the case had took over 20 years in court.

Locals also pinned Mubende Police for mistreating them and mishandling their cases.

Kayanja Wycliffe a resident of Kibaati Cell Mubende Municipality complained on the issue of contradictions where he cited a case in which Mubende NTC fenced off part of his land and when he went to court which issued an order to stop them, they didn’t adhere to it.

Prison officers also raised a concern over congestion in government prisons across the district saying the court has taken long without preparing a main high court session in Mubende.

Ikwara Philip, the in-charge for Kaweri Prison appealed to judicial officers to do the needful in response to address the concerns.

In response, Mubende Chief Judge Kazibwe Kawumi Moses said that he has 820 land cases in his office to be handled by a single judge, noting that the situation is the same with the magistrates court.

He noted that court lack of judges to handle the cases has seen many delay in courts and that this has fueled killings over land disputes.

On the issue of congestion in Mubende Prisons, the judge said that Mubende last hosted High Court sessions in 2019.

He however noted that the Ebola epidemic which hit Mubende and Kassanda districts previously are to blame for this state of affairs, adding that there are inadequate funds.

The judge however noted the matter has been reported to respective offices for redress.

Kabuho Byakutaaga Caroline the Mubende Chief Magistrate said that open day initiative is aimed at creating relationships with locals, especially those who fear accessing offices.