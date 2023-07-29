Police at Bugolobi and Jinja road are investigating a shooting incident that resulted in the loss of a woman.

On Friday night of July 28 at about 9 pm, a private security guard identified as Aijuka Rode attached to Security Plus Ltd, opened fire at a drinks and merchandise shop within Bugolobi Market building and critically injured a female shopkeeper, Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says.

The female shop keeper, 48 years of age has been identified as Mutesi Zainabu and according to police, the shooting happened after an alleged distressing altercation between the two before the Zainabu’s killer stepped about three meters close to the shop and ‘fired a single shot at the store,” Police say.

Th deceased was critically injured and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention but later succumbed to injuries of the bullet, despite efforts from the medical teams to save her life.

By the time Police arrived at the scene, Zainabu’s killer had fled with his gun, and Police dispatched teams to hunt him down.

By press time this morning, Police had arrested Aijuka and he is currently detained at Jinja road Police station.

The gun used to kill Zainabu was also recovered and Police say it’ll help in investigations.

“Our dedicated team is committed to pursuing this case diligently, and we assure the public that every effort is being made to uncover the truth behind this regrettable incident. Further details will be provided as soon as possible, as the investigation progresses,” Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says.

Zainabu’s body has since been taken to City Mortuary Mulago for postmortem examination.

There has been an uptick of gun violence in Uganda since May.

Deaths by the gun since the month of May raised the public’s concern over the growing misuse of the gun in the country, that later prompted President Yoweri Museveni to address the country on the same.

“Despite the recent isolated incidents of misuse of firearms, I wish to assure Ugandans and investors that Uganda is a secure and peaceful country,” Museveni said in June 2023 while delivering the state of the nation address.

Despite Museveni allaying the public’s fears on gun violence, police continue to register cases of gun violence.