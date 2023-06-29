Uganda will start selling power to neighbouring South Sudan, despite the blackouts back home.

With the many complaints regarding power blackouts in the country and especially in the West Nile region, Uganda has instead embarked on a deal to sell power to neighbouring South Sudan.

While it is not clear how much Uganda intends to sell the power, both sides have entered a Power Sales Agreement (PSA) that will see power from Uganda light up Nimule, Kata, Oraba and Elegu.

This will give birth to a 308km heavy transmission line from Olwiyo to Juba, less than half of which (138km) is located on the Ugandan side.

Power Substations of Olwiyo and Bibia (near Uganda’s Elegu border post), plus the Juba Substation will also be expanded.

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Dr Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, led the Uganda Government delegation to Juba for the execution, while her counterpart, Mr Peter Marcello Jelenge, represented the South Sudan government.

Uganda’s Energy Ministry Permanent Secretary, Ms Irene Bateebe, signed the PSA on Uganda’s behalf, while Mr Beck Awan Deng, the General Manager of South Sudan Electricity Cooperation (SSEC), signed on behalf of his country.

“We would like to see projects that benefit both the people of Uganda and South Sudan…We will take power from small towns in Uganda, such as Elegu and Oraba. Similarly, the people at the border of such as Nimule and Kaya in South Sudan shall be supplied with power from Uganda,” Nankabirwa said.

This comes as Uganda’s export of power to Kenya rises to 67 per cent owing to a reduction in power tariffs.

Uganda, through, Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), which is in charge of bulk electricity supplies, imports and exports power to different East African countries including Kenya, which mainly requests for support to its western grid.

Uganda also sells power to Rwanda, however, the problems of power blackouts in Uganda are most persistent due to lack of enough power.