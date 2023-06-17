Pro-National Unity Platform (NUP) activists stormed the hotel of the former Premier Amama Mbabazi in Central London, hurling insults at him and demanding that he returns home to Uganda and get treatment there.

The handful of the activists, equipped with speakers, and fags heckled Mbabazi who was being exited from the hotel in a Range Rover vehicle.

“Shame on you, Shame on you, go back to Uganda, why are you having treatment here?” the shouted.

Meanwhile, Mbabazi kept waiting in the car while his wife took pictures of the protesters. The vehicle later exited the premises while Mbabazi waved to the protesters.

Mbabazi has been in London for the last couple of weeks where he went to seek medical treatment for a back ailment.

He said he is recovering well and has started heavy diplomatic work.