Ugandan finalists at this year’s Britain’s Got Talent show, the Ghetto Kids have entered a partnership which has seen them appointed as brand ambassadors for Liberty Insurance Uganda.

As part of the three-year partnership, the Ghetto Kids will see the Ghetto Kids get a whopping shs87 million to cater for cash benefits, Liberty Soma education plan and travel insurance.

“We are delighted to have them as brand ambassadors. The partnership is a cash and insurance benefit for the Ghetto Kids in whom we are so proud. This is an association about the team spirit, courage, dedication, perseverance and hard work that these kids displayed,” said Liberty Assurance Uganda CEO, Mohammad Danish Eqbal.

He said the insurance company is hopeful that the performance of the Ghetto Kids will inspire many other unprivileged children to succeed at whatever they are doing.

“You have proved it that dreams do come true, all you need is firm belief, hard work and the

right support. You get this support from your loved ones, from the peers, from your

environment and from your coach among others.”

“Liberty Life will contribute to our flagship Soma plan every month for the next three years for the education needs of the Ghetto Kids. We are also committing to provide a portion of our profits from Soma plan towards support to Ghetto Kids and similar organisations that are enabling the dreams of not so privileged kids.”

The Inspire Ghetto Kids Foundation, the mother organization for the Ghetto Kids founder and manager, Dauda Kavuma hailed Liberty Assurance for coming to the help of the unprivileged kids.

“Such companies like Liberty beliving in such to become their brand ambassadors means a lot to us.This will further inspire and bring hope to many other unprivileged kids who are not respected since they are branded criminals and drug addicts. This will see these other kids also get a feeling they can make it in life despite being unprivileged,” Kavuma said.