The president of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Patrick Oboi Amuriat has urged Ugandans to draw strength from their “extraordinary courage” of Uganda martyrs to liberate Uganda

In his Martyrs’ Day message, Amuriat said as Ugandans celebrate this day, it is very important to reflect on the values that guided the Uganda martyrs and draw strength from their extraordinary courage to make Ugandan a better country.

“As we commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of the Uganda martyrs, let us be reminded of the profound lessons they taught us about dedication, resilience, and the willingness to make sacrifices for a greater cause,” he said.

“Today, we honor courageous individuals who, in the face of persecution and oppression, stood firm in their faith and principles. Their unwavering commitment to their beliefs serves as a timeless inspiration for all Ugandans to stand up for what is right and just,” he added.

In the spirit of the Uganda martyrs, Amuriat said they recognise that their faith now lies in the collective effort to build a better Uganda, one that embraces equality, justice, and prosperity for all its citizens.

He explained in order to achieve this vision, it requires sacrifices from every one to ensure that this dream comes true.

“The Forum for Democratic Change extends warm greetings to all Ugandans on this auspicious occasion of Uganda Martyrs’ Day,” he said.

He stated that the sacrifices Ugandans must make now are aimed at transforming Uganda into a nation that uplifts its people, provides equal opportunities, and safeguards the rights and dignity of every individual.

This, he said, is a shared endeavor that demands our united commitment and dedication.

“Let us not only remember the Uganda martyrs but also rededicate ourselves to the noble pursuit of a brighter and more inclusive future for our beloved country. May the spirit of unity and sacrifice guide us as we work together toward a prosperous Uganda that benefits every citizen,” he said.

In Uganda, Martyrs Day is celebrated on June 3 every year as a national holiday. On this day, Christian commemorate the death of 45 youngmen, 23 Anglican protestants and 22 Roman Catholics who were executed in the 19th century on the orders of the then-ruler of Buganda kingdom, Mwanga II, for their refusal to renounce their Christian faith.

These Martyrs are recognized for their courage, faith and willingness to sacrifice their lives for what they believed in.

They are considered to be the forefathers of the Anglican and Roman Catholic churches in Uganda and their sacrifices laid the foundation for the growth and development of the Church in the country today.

The celebration of Martyrs Day is designed to remind Christians of the sacrifices made by these individuals and to inspire them to continue their legacy by striving for a better world. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of standing up for what is right, even in the face of adversity. By honoring these brave individuals, we pay tribute to their selflessness and the values they represented.

The Diocese of Jinja in Eastern Uganda has been chosen to animate the celebrations.

The celebrations for this year are expected to draw pilgrims from within the country including the foreign pilgrims from the neighbouring countries of Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC and Rwanda among others.