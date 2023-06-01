Uganda National Roads Authority(UNRA) has opened River Katonga bridge to taxis, light vehicles and pedestrians, creating a sigh of relief to the road users.

In a statement on Wednesday, UNRA said following repairs, the bridge has now been opened for use for light traffic which includes motorbikes, saloon cars, SUVs, taxis, vans and 28 seaters also known as coasters.

“Any vehicles not included in the above category shall not be allowed to cross

the bridge,” UNRA said in a statement.

They therefore warned that drivers of buses, lorries and trucks of any type are not yet allowed to use the bridge.

According to UNRA, for the light vehicles which have now been cleared to use the bridge, there shall be a one-lane access and therefore travelers should expect some delays.

“Drivers are required to strictly follow the guidelines of the traffic officers, the signs, and the markings on the road for safety and to avoid delays. Further structural integrity assessments shall be carried out to determine the use of the bridge by heavier vehicles. Other interventions will continue with the objective of reinstating the road to its full use in the shortest time possible.”

The development is a sigh of relief for many travelers who use the road, especially towards Masaka and other parts of Western Uganda who had been relegated to using the winding Ssembabule road.

The collapse of the bridge at Katonga and diversion of traffic via Ssembabule had led to hike in transport fares on the road due to the long and tiring distance whereas drivers of private vehicles said they would incur in a lot more in terms of fuel and time.

The ongoing construction works on the collapsed River Katonga bridge are undertaken by China Communications Construction Company, Ltd.