The United States government has revoked the visa for Speaker to Parliament, Anita Among over the passing and subsequent passing of the Anti Homosexuality law.

The mover of the bill in parliament and Bugiri Municipality MP, Asuman Basaalirwa told journalists on Monday.

“The Speaker’s visas for America have been cancelled. This is also confirmed (by) this email from the US Embassy. It goes, Dear Madam Speaker, the United State government has revoked your current visas on information that came available after your last issuance,” Basaalirwa said while reading an email from the US embassy to Speaker Among.

“As of May, 12, 2023, you don’t possess a valid travel visa to the US though you are welcome to apply again. Forward your passport to the embassy through Ministry of Finance so that we can make necessary modifications to your visas. ”

Basaalirwa insisted that Among has become the first victim of the Anti Homosexuality bill passed by parliament and has since been signed into law by President Museveni.

He said he too could have been targeted by the US government but noted that his visa was not found anywhere ,adding that they will not be shaken by the visa cancellations.

“You will cancel our visas and by the way it is your right. For me I have no problem with the way a country manages their affairs. If in their wisdom and democracy they don’t want us into their countries, I will not complain. It means my only problem with those people is single picking.”

The MP dared the US and UK governments to revoke visas for President Museveni who assented to the bill to make it law and all the Members of Parliament.

“Let visas of all MPs, except two, be cancelled.”

The development comes hours after President Museveni assented to the Anti Homosexuality Bill 2023 to make it law.

Speaker Anita Among hailed the president for the move.

“We have legislated to protect the sanctity of family as per Article 31 of the Constitution of Uganda. We have stood strong to defend our culture and aspirations of our people as per objectives 19 & 24 of national objectives and directive principles of state policy. I thank His Excellency, the president, for his steadfast action in the interest of Uganda. With a lot of humility,” Among said.

“We shall always stand for and promote the interest of the people of Uganda. I now encourage the duty bearers under the law to execute the mandate bestowed upon them in the Anti-Homosexuality Act. The people of Uganda have spoken, and it is your duty to now enforce the law in a fair, steadfast, and firm manner.”