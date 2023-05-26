The Ethiopian Community, in tandem with the Ethiopian Embassy in Uganda on Thursday took part in a grand march at Kololo Independence Grounds to commemorate Africa Day 2023.

Africa Day is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) now known as African Union (AU) on May 25, 1963. It is celebrated in various countries on the African continent

This year’s 60th anniversary of AU is being celebrated under the theme, ”Acceleration of AFCFTA Implementation to Ensure the Economic Independence of Africa.”

As part of the celebrations, the Ethiopian Embassy, collaborating with the Ethiopian Diaspora Community and Kampala Field Office of Ethiopian Airlines, held a colourful booth at Kololo, where they displayed Ethiopian cultural clothing and promotion of Ethiopia’s tourism attractions and destinations.

In addition, hundreds of members of the Ethiopian diaspora community proudly displayed Ethiopia’s culture and traditions by exhibiting a coffee ceremony and traditional food.

Furthermore, the unique Amharic Alphabet was promoted entertainingly by having visitors practice writing their names in the script (ፊደል ሀ-ፐ).

The Ethiopian booth was attended by the guest of honor, the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja.

Others in attendance were; Dean of the diplomatic corps, head of missions and representatives of African embassies accredited to Uganda, higher officials from various governmental and private organisations, fraternal associations, and invited guests.

Attendees were also treated to a charming Ethiopian “Gursha from Agelgil” presentation and were invited to partake in the magnificent custom of feeding with hands, feeding others, and dining together.