By Martin Okudi

At least two fishermen drowned in the waters of the River Nile after the canoe they were sailing in capsized at Nidirindiri landing site, Palorinya sub-county in Obongi district.

The duo identified as Amanga Majid, a resident of Aliba sub-county and Yasin Mundasiri, who resides in Kochi sub-county, met their death while fishing during night hours. Bodies of the deceased have been recovered and handed over relatives for burial.

At least four people have so far perished in separate accidents in the River Nile within a space of five days.

Obongi resident district commissioner Samuel Mpimbaza Hashaka, confirmed the incident.

He cautioned fishermen and residents travelling on water to be extra cautious, use life jackets, and avoid using boats when it is raining.