Police have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which unknown assailants attacked the home of former Traffic Police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima and killed her guard.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened on the night of May, 13 in Ssimbwa zone, Kabowa Parish in Rubaga Division in Kampala District.

“It is alleged that assailants who are not yet identified and were in company of a dog scaled over the fence at Kasaato Estate which had three houses, one of which was for ASP Faridah Nampiima. According statements we recorded, the officer and the husband heard screams outside and when they opened to see what had happened, the assailants forced themselves into the house,” Owoyesigyire said.

He noted that on entering the house, the assailants started demanding for money and other items and later stole items including a Samsung phone, Iphone, flat screen TV, hand bag containing shs300,000 all totaling to shs9 million.

According to Owoyesigyire, the assailants later fled the scene but left behind a panga.

“Our officer and her husband were assaulted but the guard of the premises, one Kintu Salongo Matia was targeted first and hit with an object on the head. After everything was calm, the landlord of the premises came and rushed the guard to Lubaga hospital but while being transferring him to Mulago he passed on.”

Owoyesigyire said they are investigating the incident as a murder and aggravated robbery but said more details will be availed as investigations continue.

The development comes a few days after Nampiima was dropped as the traffic police spokesperson.