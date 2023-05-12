Telecom giants, Airtel has launched eSIM in Uganda, the first operator in the country to introduce this cutting-edge technology.

“With the introduction of eSIM in Uganda, Airtel continues to stay ahead of the curve where innovation is concerned by giving customers much convenience and flexibility while championing technological advancement and creating innovative platforms and opportunities that will make life simple,” said Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali during the launch.

An eSIM (or embedded SIM) is a digital SIM card built directly into a device, which offers connection to any operator with eSIM-enabled network services

Users with eSIM-compatible phones do not require physical SIM cards, allowing them to use different providers on the same phone.

According to Joweria Nabakka, the head of data, devices and new product development at Airtel Uganda, the move is aimed at moving with new technology which makes mobile connection easier and more flexible than traditional SIMs

“Customer expectations are changing, and we are confident that our customers will quickly move to our eSIM for what it delivers. Mobile users reward digital convenience therefore as a business we shall continue enabling digital transformation to deliver the full customer experience,”Nabakka said.

The telecom company said the eSIM offers several benefits over the traditional SIM cards as it is quick and simple to set up online, it is planet-friendly (plastic free/zero carbon emission), and provides an easy extra line as you can use two numbers without needing two phones/handsets.

“You no longer need to fear damaging or losing your SIM card and If you are a frequent traveler, you will find the eSIM very convenient for switching network operators at a much easier rate.”

How to activate an eSIM:

According to the company, customers who wish to switch their current physical SIM cards to eSIM will need to ensure they have a compatible device by dialing *#06#, obtain the required QR code and be guided through a SIM Swap process by some Airtel service personnel.

To get an eSIM, visit any Airtel shop and our team will walk you through the process of setting up your eSIM using the QR code.