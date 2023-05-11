President Kaguta Museveni has expressed disappointment with Uganda People’s Defence Forces, saying State Minister Col. (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola’s shooting is an embarrassment for the army.

President Museveni made the above remark during the state funeral service in honor of the late Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola ‘Macodwogo’ at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala.

“This is a very big embarrassment for the army that somebody they deployed to guard a youthful cadre ended up killing him. I am very annoyed to see that such a good cadre could die at the hands of somebody produced by our system,” said Museveni.

He urged mourners not to reduce the cause of death of the late Minister to low pay in the army, adding that only the final death report will direct authorities on the course of action.

Visibly bitter, the President expressed his disappointment with politicians and civil servants involved in bribes or corruption, warning them that very soon he will crack his whip; beginning with Northern Uganda and later the Greater Masaka sub region.

“We must examine and get rid of our weaknesses to avoid death,” President Museveni emphasised.

He further implored the army to settle its own scores, saying that the army will have to sort out its own reversible problems using the available channels on conflict management.

The president also urged soldiers to exploit the services offered by Wazalendo, and the available health and education centres in the barracks to better their quality of life.

To the deceased’s family, the president urged them to protect the legacy of their father.

The Chief Mourner and Bishop of Lango Diocese Rt Reverend Afred Olwa who represented the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr. Steven Kazimba Mugalu, reminded mourners to work harder and stop waiting for free things, adding that knowledge is power so if knowledge is power then lack of knowledge is dangerous.

He praised the deceased as a hardworking man in great northern Lango who brought fruit farming, among others.

He announced a condolence fee of Shs 17million from the Church of Uganda.

Also at the funeral, the widow Joyce Engola asked mourners to glorify forgiveness while the son Sam Engola Junior who eulogized his late father as a good father, a warrior and an enterprising daddy. Engola was born on October 12, 1958 in Oyam, Oyam district.

He met his death after being shot by his body guard Pte Wilson Sabiiti at his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb, on May 2, 2023.

The late was nicknamed ‘Mac’ alias fire and ‘odwogo’ alias back; to mean fire is back ‘Macodwogo’ since during the LRA war in Northern Uganda people feared to ignite fire in fear of being sighted by LRA rebels, who would vehemently attack them.

He was also the 501 Brigade Commander that trounced LRA rebels and thus brought fire back to residents in the Northern part of Uganda.