The European Union has said it will continue seeking to build a strong partnership with Uganda in all aspects.

“The EU wants to build a strong partnership with Uganda, on the political side, on cooperation, and on trade and investment, working with all segments of the Ugandan society. We have a continuous and broad-based dialogue with the government, and we share the same views in many areas,” Jan Sadek, the Ambassador of the European Union to Uganda said.

He was speaking during celebrations to mark Europe day on Tuesday.

Europe day is a day celebrating “peace and unity in Europe” celebrated on May, 5 by the Council of Europe and on May, 5 by the European Union to mark the signing of the ‘Schuman Declaration’ on May,9, 1950 as a plan to secure long-term peace in post-war Europe that is considered the beginning of what is now the European Union.

Speaking during the commemoration in Kampala, Sadek commended Uganda’s positive role in the region including its refugee policy.

He however noted that despite the difference in views with the Ugandan government on several matters, a frank exchange has been allowed.

“As friends and partners we also speak out when we have different views. For example, there is no secret that we disagree about the new Anti-Homosexuality Bill, which contradicts universal values and threatens the safety and dignity of a group of citizens. We believe it is important to be able to have a frank exchange also about such matters. And I am happy to see that Uganda allows such a dialogue,” the EU ambassador to Uganda noted.

He said the EU will continue supporting several programs, projects and other initiatives by the Ugandan government.

The Vice President, Jessica Alupo said despite being continents apart, the spirit embedded in the European Union resonates with Uganda’s principled position in consistently advocating for national, regional and international peace, security and stability as prerequisites for economic growth and development.

“This is demonstrated by our active support and participation in efforts that promote the peaceful resolution of conflicts in the region and the wider continent,”Alupo said.

Ugandan coffee on display.

She said the collaboration and partnership between Africa and the EU has been vibrant and strong since the mid-1970s and reinforced by the EU – Africa- Caribbean Pacific Partnerships (ACP).

“We believe that the new ‘Post-Cotonou’ Partnership Agreement in its architecture and the strategic priority areas, will continue to support Uganda not only on human rights, democracy and governance but on many other aspects of peace and security as well as inclusive sustainable economic growth, trade and development.”

VP Alupo applauded the EU for being one of Uganda’s major development partners whose contribution to the social economic development and transformation agenda of the country she said has been immense.

“The government of Uganda commends the EU for extending their cooperation in areas that are crucial for the development of the country such as infrastructure, energy, agriculture and supporting the Country to address key development challenges.