Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said the murder of self-styled blogger Ibrahim Tusubira alias Isma Olaxes who also goes by the name Jaja Iculi is a clear manifestation that no one is safe regardless of his or her political affiliation.

Kyagulanyi, the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) made the remarks shortly after the murder of Jaja Iculi last night. Iculi is said to have been attacked by unknown gunmen in Kyanja Central Zone as he was heading to his home.

Although the motive for his killing is still unclear, police said preliminary reports indicate that an unidentified gunman armed with an SMG opened fire on the vehicle, resulting in his fatal shooting.

He was seated in the passenger seat at the time of the attack, according to police.

He was in the company of his driver identified as Mathias Wasswa who seems to have escaped unhurt.

In a statement, Kyagulanyi said Iculi’s murder comes not even a week after the murder of Minister Charles Engola, adding that this follows so many other unresolved murders.

“What is clear to all of us, regardless of your political affiliation, is that in a sinking boat, there are no winners. Whenever we complain about armed regime operatives dressed in civilian clothes causing mayhem, abducting or even killing our people, the same regime apologists say we are politicising things,” he said.

“I will say it again; everyone is a potential victim of the lawlessness of the Museveni régime. Let the dead teach the living,” he added.

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga said the killing of Ichuli, and last week’s assassination of Col Charles Engola speaks to the deeper problem the country is facing at the moment.

After the 2017 – 2018, mysterious killing of civilians in Masaka, Nansana, and Entebbe plus Muslim clerics and some prominent political leaders like the late Ibrahim Abiriga among others, Mpuuga said president Museveni assured the country that the solution to this insecurity was in installing security cameras in townships and highways.

“More than Shs 376 billion was forked out for the purpose but the killings did not stop, and no the killers have been found including those who were on a police truck that knocked dead Ritah Nabukenya at Nakawa,”he said.

He said the police have asked for another Shs 187 billion to buy more cameras whose purpose is evidently to go after opposition politicians and supporters.

“The ADF storyline that was used in the previous killings can no longer hold because Museveni and his spinners told us that they (ADF) were no more. I hope our colleagues in the regime will open their minds to what we have been saying for this entire time and rise up against this systematic killing of Ugandans,” he said.

Few days after the murder of Minister Engola, Iculi released a video where he was celebrating the death of the Minister, accusing him of failure to look after his workers including his shooter and bodyguard, Private Wilson Sabiiti.

He castigated Engola for causing the arrest of Ugandan citizens and claiming the UPDF personnel captured battering Ugandans on video were from West Africa.

Cartoonist Dr. Jim Spire Ssentongo said it is very sad that Iculi’s life ended this way, noting that it is not easy to mourn him because he celebrated the killings and torture of others.

“But I still want to think that he was a hungry man not so reflective on how far the search for food should go .He should have lived to know that violence is unsustainable,” he said.

Police have said they are investigating the incident.