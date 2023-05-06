Self-styled blogger Ibrahim Tusubira alias Isma Olaxes who also goes by the name Jaja Iculi has died.

Olaxes is said to have been attacked by unknown gunmen in Kyanja who shot and killed him.

The motive for his killing is not yet known.

However, according to a source in Kyanja, Isma was shot while he entered his house.

Most recently, Isma Olaxes produced a video where he was celebrating the death of Minister Charles Okello Engola, accusing him of failure to look after his workers including his shooter and bodyguard, Private Wilson Sabiiti.

Iculi castigate Engola for causing the arrest of Ugandan Citizens and claiming the UPDF personnel captured battering Ugandans on video were from West Africa.