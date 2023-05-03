Police have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a woman who is currently on the run injected her co-wife with suspected poison which killed her.



The incident that happened in Kyotera saw one Jackie Namubiru, a resident of Lwanzi “B” cell, Mutukula Town Council in Kyotera district attacked on her co-wife Nakimera Lydia, aged 23, a salon owner.

“The suspect injected the victim with a syringe, containing suspected poisonous substances. She was rushed to Bulamu clinic, and was later transferred to Byansi’s clinic in Masaka City in critical condition. The victim died from the poisonous substance on the 23.04.2023 at around 6:30pm,” police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said on Tuesday.

The police spokesperson condemned this act of violence by Namubiru against her co-wife.

“Jealous behaviours can be destructive like in this vey aspect, yet the family protection units have mechanisms in place of resolving family disputes. A serious hunt for the suspect is ongoing,” Enanga noted.