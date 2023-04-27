At least 11 female Members of Parliament were on Thursday arrested by police while they protested the continued harassment of colleagues by security agencies.

The MPs on Thursday morning marched from parliament to march to the Ministry of Internal Affairs headquarters along Port Bell to deliver a petition to the minister.

Scuffle

There was a scuffle at the entrance of parliament as the legislators stood in the middle of Parliamentary Avenue and refused to vacate, despite pleas by police.

Police would later swung into action to force the MPs off the road leading to a scuffle.

The MPs were however overpowered and 11 of them arrested and detained at the Central Police Station in Kampala.

The 11 who were arrested include Joyce Bagala(Mityana woman MP) Kaaya Christine Nakimwero (Kiboga District), Florence Kabugho (Kasese district ), Betty Ethel Naluyima (Wakiso), Joan Acom Alobo (Soroti City) and Asinansi Nyakato (Hoima City) and Suzan Mugabi(Buvuma).

Others are Hellen Nakimuli(Kalangala), Joan Kakande, Manjeri Kyebakutika(Jinja City), Hanifa Nabukeera(Mukono) and Joan Namutaawe(Masaka).

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the arrest .

“They are being held on allegations of obstruction for siting in middle of the road obstructing oncoming traffic at entrance of parliament and holding an unlawful assembly,” Owoyesigyire said.

He said investigations into the matter are ongoing but noted that during the scuffle, a female police officer was injured and that she is currently admitted to hospital for treatment.

The development comes on the backdrop of a petition by the MPs to the Speaker of Parliament against security brutality.

The MPs told speaker Anita Among on Wednesday that security personnel under the commander of RDCs all over the country are systematically blocking their efforts to interface with constituents.