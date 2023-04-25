Carrefour’s commitment to creating great moments for everyone every day goes beyond simply providing quality products to customers. In Uganda, the global brand – operating through an exclusive franchise agreement with Majid Al Futtaim across the Middle East, Africa and Asia – prioritises supporting local businesses and economies by sourcing over 80% of the products in their stores from within the region.

This commitment aligns with the Uganda Government’s ‘Buy Uganda, Build Uganda’ (BUBU) initiative, which promotes using locally manufactured products to boost the country’s economy.

Since its first store opening in 2020 and subsequent expansion to seven locations, Carrefour has grown local supplier partnerships with over 260 local enterprises in Uganda. They have been instrumental in providing 99% of their 20,000 products, ranging from fresh fruits to household items.

Additionally, the retail chain goes a step further to drive market development for local suppliers by actively promoting their products to customers through discounted prices, targeted in-store communication and amplification on its social media channels under the “BUBU” tag.

These efforts are not only driving business growth but also mainly contributing to national economic growth and the creation of employment opportunities for local communities.

Carrefour’s local sourcing policy also promotes international quality standards, helping local businesses compete locally and internationally. This strategy aligns with the BUBU policy of reducing reliance on importsand promoting export promotion, thereby driving a favourable balance of trade situation for the country.

Moreover, local sourcing minimises the company’s carbon footprint, contributing to environmental sustainabilityas Carrefour seeks to reduce its carbon emissions to the extent that it puts more back into the environment than it takes out. Products are transported over short distances, thus minimising the environmental impact.

In conclusion, Carrefour’s commitment to sourcing quality products locally in Uganda benefits local communities, the company, and the country as a whole. They remain committed to continuing their partnership with local suppliers and contributing to sustainable development in Uganda.