The police task team at the CID headquarters in Kampala has stated that they have completed investigations into the iron sheet scandal in the prime minister’s office, in which several ministers were implicated in receiving thousands of iron sheets intended for vulnerable people in the Karamoja subregion.

“Our task team working with the State House Anti Corruption Unit (SHACU) and the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) managed to conclude the process of statement recording from witnesses from Kampala and the technical officers from Karamoja region. Some exhibits were recovered and there were also forensic documents that were fully examined,” police spokesperson Fred Enanga told reporters in Kampala.

This investigation was kicked off after president Museveni ordered a multi-agency probe into circumstances under which ministers acquired iron sheets meant for beneficiaries in the Karamoja sub-region.

Enanga said that after the conclusion of the process, the task team is now coming up with a conclusive investigative report supporting their investigation which shall be concluded next week when it will be submitted to the office of the DPP.

Even though the investigations included questioning and recording of statements from witnesses, the spokesperson refused to name the ministers and other high-ranking government officials who were questioned during the recently concluded process.

“There are people who are interested in knowing who was interviewed and so on, I think it’s important that after the DPP’s perusal of the file if there are persons held culpable and mentioned, we shall be able to inform the public. So be patient,” Enanga told reporters at Naguru.

Some of the ministers implicated in this scandal included First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga, State Minister for Primary Education Moriku Kaducu, third Deputy premier Rukia Nakadama, and Finance Minister Matia Kasaija (300).

The others are; Finance State minister Amos Lugoloobi (300), Government Chief Whip Hamson Obua and Bwino Kyagulaga, the junior Agriculture minister. Kasaija and Kadaga have since acknowledged receiving these iron sheets.