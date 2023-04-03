After being reelected Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) chairman, Rwandan President Paul Kagame has said his party is here to stay and cannot be wished away by enemies.

Kagame made the remarks on Sunday at the 16th national congress of ruling party RPF Inkotanyi that took place at the party’s headquarters in Rusororo.

At the congress, Kagame was reelected RPF chairman for a five-year term, after beating Abdul-Kareem Harerimana with 2,099 out of 2102 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Kagame said RPF and the Rwandan people will be there and ready to steer Rwanda to further development, adding that no one can stop the journey.

”Let me tell you, because we are RPF, you can’t wish us away. We are here to stay. I am not just talking about RPF. I am talking about the country through RPF. This country is here whether you want it or not. And those of us who belong to this country are here whether you want us or not,” Kagame said.

Kagame further implored Rwandan people to always solve the country’s problems in their own and unique way.

“We cannot do things like everybody else. The challenges they face and those we confront are different. We need to do things in a unique way so that even those who want to accuse us of all evils can hardly find any wrongs about us.” he said.

Kagame also tasked his people to work on finding leaders that are solution-oriented, for better service delivery.

“I am not saying this just for the leadership of RPF-Inkotanyi. The same applies to the leadership of the country. You should know that every time I am brought back to serve, that burden even increases.” he said.

Led by President Kagame, RPF has governed the country since its armed wing defeated government forces, winning the Rwandan Civil War in 1994.

Following his election on Sunday, Kagame will lead the party for the next five years.

He will be deputised by Consolee Uwimana, who was elected by the party as the vice president, making her the first woman to be elected as the party’s number two, since its inception.