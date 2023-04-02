Five people were on Saturday night confirmed dead after a driver of a trailer loss control of the vehicle and rammed into five other vehicles at Buloba Forest Park along the Kampala- Mityana road.

The victims included passengers and boda boda riders.

“Preliminary findings indicate that motor vehicle registration number UAX 628S, a Scania loaded with bottled water from Kampala side heading to Mityana had a tyre burst and lost control and ramming into five motor vehicles including UBE 613E , a Toyota Hiace taxi , UAR 175W Isuzu Elf, UAX783F Mitsubishi Pajero and UFL 384D Bajaj Boxer, killing five people on spot,” traffic Police spokesperson, ASP Faridah Nampiima said .

He said among the dead were four passengers in the vehicles and one boda boda rider.

“An unidentified number of victims have been rushed to Mulago Hospital for medical help. Inquiries into the matter are underway and more details will be availed in due course. “

Same spot

The same spot at Forest Park, Buloba where the five died is where three other people perished in December last year when a semi-trailer with Kenyan registration numbers lost control and hit three vehicles including a Toyota Wish, Hilux and Harrier.

The three victims who perished in the accidents were family members to retired Supreme Court Justice, Paul Mugamba.

The spot at Buloba which has a slope is synonymous with accidents as several people have perished from there.

Because of the slope, most crashes that happen at the spot happen more or less the same way as drivers lose control of the vehicles and ram into other vehicles including boda bodas.