Police in Kampala have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a man died after the wife cut off his private parts after a disagreement at home.

The suspect in custody is identified as Joy Bira, who has been a house wife to a Benson Baluku from Nabisaalu Waswa zone in Makindye division, Kampala city.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, “the couple picked a quarrel on Sunday March, 26 at around 10am and the suspect during the conflict picked a knife and chopped of her husband’s private parts.”

It is said that the victim bled profusely that by the time responders attempted to rush him to Mulago National Referral Hospital, he succumbed to the injuries.

Police swung into action as a mob attempted to lynch the suspect and arrested her.

She is now facing charges of aggravated marital violence and murder as she awaits court appearance.

The police condemned such extreme marital violence by spouses who react with fury instead of seeking help to resolve conflicts.

“The deceased died out of reckless and aggressive behavior of the wife,” Enanga said.