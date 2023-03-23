The eyes of Ugandans will be on their own as the “The Voice Africa, ”, a music contest for the best vocalist on the continent officially kicks off on Sunday.

According to organisers, Airtel Africa, as the title sponsors, they have partnered with FAME Studios Africa to broadcast the show on free to air TV stations across its markets and Airtel TV.

The telecom company said the competition received 78,804 registrations from Nigeria, Kenya, Seychelles, Tchad, Uganda, Congo, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Gabon, Madagascar, Malawi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Of these, 12,308 talents were then selected for auditions and a total of 100, seven from each country in addition to two wild cards, were chosen to proceed to the live shows in Lagos, Nigeria.

They said the competition will follow the format of the global show, starting out with blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, playoffs and conclude with the live shows.

It will run for 25 weeks, airing one show per week, with the first shows running the blind auditions based solely on the talents’ voices and not looks and is expected to attract both a pan-African and global audience, featuring a high-profile panel of coaches and TV hosts who will witness one of the 100 selected talents eventually crowned The Voice Africa.

Eyes on Ugandans

While addressing the media at Airtel Offices, David Birungi the PR Manager at Airtel Uganda revealed that at least 5000 Ugandans sent in applications to be part of the competition.

“Over 5,000 applications were received when we made a call for submission and we were overwhelmed and impressed by the talent we have in Uganda. Hence, I urge all of you to vote for our representatives who I believe have great potential of emerging winners in this competition,” said David Birungi, the PR Manager for Airtel Uganda.

Noella Byuma the Head of Brand and Communication at Airtel Uganda noted that seven Ugandans in the contest have already received their $ 5,000 and are currently in Nigeria.

“The grand winner will be rewarded with USD $100,000 prize package and a recording contract with Universal Studios – the leading music producers in the world. On Sunday, March, 26 2023 we will host a viewing party at Nexus Lounge in Najjera and the episodes will be featured on Airtel TV.”

Anthony Shiner, Group Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Africa said the contest is opportunity to celebrate and contribute to Africa’s musical scene through real life stories of resilience, persistence, struggle, and success that some of you can relate to and will undoubtedly impact your lives.

“We are thrilled to finally bring Africa’s exceptional musical talents to the world through the continent’s version of the global award-winning show, The Voice. The Voice Africa will display African musical talent, delivering excitement and entertainment to millions across the world, whilst showcasing amazing voices, performances, and intrigues.”