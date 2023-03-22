Kampala City Traders Association Spokesperson Issa Ssekito has appealed to EAC member states to intervene in ongoing unrest in neighbouring Kenya in order to avert a repeat of the 2007 crisis that affected the movement of goods.

The situation remains tense at Uganda’s Malaba and Busia borders with Kenya just hours after nationwide protests led by Kenya’s opposition against President William Ruto’s government.

The KACITA spokesperson called for concerted action by the East African member states before the situation gets out of hand.

“All the seven member states in the East African Community should intervene in this matter because if all players in the EAC don’t act, it shall affect business in all these countries,” Sekitto said.

Citing the 2007 post-election violence in Kenya, Sekitto argued that traders should be given real-time updates on the security situation on the ground, saying that such incidents risk having long-lasting impacts on businesses.

“Since 2007, we have never got our compensation of the goods they destroyed worth USD 120 million, so when they decide to demonstrate, we should be alerted so we can evacuate our goods that are in transit,” he said.

However, business at the two border towns of Malaba and Busia was largely unaffected, with trucks crossing from Kenya into Uganda, and traders carrying on with business as usual, despite earlier mass protests in neighbouring Kenya.