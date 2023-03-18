A Twitter account belonging to Sheema Municipality Member of Parliament Dicksons Kateshumbwa has exposed dirty secrets after being hacked by unknown people.

The account opened up with a number of tweets, revealing private conversations the legislator has had with journalists and different messages he has received from coveting women.

According to the Director of Communications at Parliament, Chris Obore, Kateshumbwa’s account has been hacked and the content coming off it should be treated with contempt.

“Good morning. Please take note that Hon Dicksons Kateshumbwa’s account has been hacked into, and attempts are underway to recover it. Please disregard all tweets from the handle for now,” Obore confirmed.

In the expose happening on Twitter, the hacker maintains that there will be more expose on different government officials in the coming days.

The hacker who claims the identity of Hogo D and uses an American number says he has started a whole expose and will not be stopping soon.

“This is so exciting all of you are going down. You better get verified and do it fast because verification takes almost a week, and now I am gonna enjoy you guys a lot, no one is safe from tomorrow today was just a sample,” the hacker brags.