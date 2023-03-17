Salam Television has launched Salam Ramathan that is scheduled to have a number of activities including the fundraising for Nakaloke Centre Mosque, Omuamanyi wa Salam Season III and Salam Community Brazas.

To this effect, Salam Television has signed a memorandum of understanding with Nakaloke Centre Mosque project management. The agreement will see Salam Television working with its charity arm Salam Charity spearheading a fundraising for the construction of the Nakaloke Centre Mosque.

This multibillion project will house a Qur’an School, primary and secondary school and a clinic.

During the launch of Salam Ramathan at the Next Media Park the minister for Kampala Minsa Kabanda asked Muslims to always engage in such projects.

She pledged five million shillings and also promised to mobilise able Muslims to contribute.

She encouraged Muslims to give in charity and also implored them to be tolerant especially with the non-Muslim community.

She commended the Nakaloke Mosque project management because it will accommodate schools that will encourage more Muslims to take their children to school.

The permanent secretary Education Service Commission Dr. Asuman Lukwago asked the Nakaloke management include a vocational institute for the children in the area to get life skills instead of scampering for jobs abroad.

The Group Chief executive Officer Next Media Services Kin Kariisa revealed that one of the core reasons as to why Next Media opened Salam Television is to preach tolerance among communities.

Hajj Karim Kaliisa says Salam Charity puts much emphasis on education, health and economic empowerment.

At the official launch of Salam Ramathan, the total sum of the money collected and pledges made at the launch was over shillings 60 million.