Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has recognised the contribution of heroes that delivered Uganda to Independence as it marked her 63rd birthday, while exposing some areas in which the sitting government has failed.

While speaking to the media, the president of UPC, Jimmy Akena said the contributions of people such as Ignatius Kangave Musaazi of Uganda National Congress (UNC) and W. W. Rwetsiba of Uganda People’s Union (UPU) were crucial towards the attainment of independence.

Akena said the party reflected deeply before evolving after the founding of both UNC in 1952 that later merged with UPU to give birth to Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) on March 9 1960.

“UPC continued with the core values of UNC and on 9th October 1962, delivered Uganda to Independence. We acknowledge the contribution of heroes. Our founding father, Dr. Apolo Milton Obote in his paper titled UPC birthday, the role of the UPC in Uganda’s independence, summarised saying, “On 9th October, the Duke of Kent representing his cousin, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II handed the Instruments of Independence to me, the President,” he said.

Akena said the contributions of those who delivered Uganda to independence did so through great sacrifice, commitment and achievement, but the long journey for the post-independence struggle had just started.

Akena said that the party policy statement of March 1962, gave a direction to the party and its government, which has underpinned certain aspects of Uganda’s post-independence journey.

“The party’s belief in a welfare state doctrine so as to accelerate greater development in the realisation of such necessities like free education, free medical care, maximum employment and adequate food supply are still very much wanting, including basic needs such as shelter,” he said.

Akena said that the provision of decent public medical care is still a pipe dream, adding that most of the government health facilities lack sufficient medicine and insufficient medical staff, whom at times go for long periods without being adequately remunerated even though the overall ratio of medical personnel to patients is still low.

He said quality social services like health, education and public transport are some of the important areas that any government should place emphasis and take as a top priority.

He also revealed that party is in the final stages of its preparations for holding its national council whereby members are expected to debate and come up with workable propositions to tackle the underlying reasons for youth unemployment and underemployment.

Other issues will be labour export; food security; Uganda’s comparative advantage in agriculture amongst others in line with the UPC constitutional provision.

Akena said the national council will also, amongst other business receive, consider and adopt several policy documents such including strategic plan, gender policy, women league charter among others.

“As we commemorate and honour the great contribution of the Uganda People’s Congress let us organise and prepare to emulate our forbearers in both word and deed, as we organise the Party to play its role in serving the interests of the people of Uganda,” he said.