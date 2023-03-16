Salam TV, one of Uganda’s leading Islamic television stations, has announced the launch of its biggest giving campaign of the year, Salam Ramadhan.

This campaign will take place during the holy month of Ramadhan, which Muslims observe worldwide. The campaign is designed to significantly impact both Muslim and non-Muslim communities in Uganda.

Salam Ramadhan will feature three different campaigns, each with a unique purpose. The first campaign aims to mobilize support for completing the Nakaloke Center Mosque in Bunkoko, located in Mbale District. This mosque will serve the Muslim community in the area and help meet their religious needs.

The second campaign is the third season of Omumanyi wa Salam, a popular television show that showcases the diverse experiences and knowledge of Muslims and non-Muslims in Uganda. The third campaign is the Salam Community Baraza, a weekly educational program that features key social and Muslim scholars in different spheres of day-to-day life. This program will provide valuable social, economic, political, and religious insights.

Shafik Nekambuza, Salam TV Brand Manager, said that the station understands the importance of fostering a deeper connection with its Muslim audience during the holy month of Ramadhan. He added that the annual Ramadhan campaign allows the television station to reaffirm its commitment to providing meaningful and spiritual content. It also serves as an opportunity to give back to those in need through its corporate partners.

By supporting the vulnerable in communities, Salam TV hopes to inspire a sense of unity and compassion that embodies the spirit of Ramadhan.

The launch of Salam Ramadhan was attended by notable Muslim leaders, including Sheikh Abdul-Weli Muhammad, Woman Mp Ntungamo District, Hon. Baata Kamateneti, and The Minister for Kampala, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda.

Ramadhan is a month-long religious observance practiced by Muslims around the world. It brings people together and emphasizes the importance of spiritual growth, compassion, and community. Salam TV is a 24/7 channel broadcasting Islam-inspired content and is available to viewers across all GOtv bouquets on Channel 392, StarTimes Channel 293, and Afro Mobile.

The campaign’s three different initiatives will have a significant impact on the communities they serve. By supporting the vulnerable and showcasing diverse experiences and knowledge, Salam TV hopes to inspire unity and compassion that embodies the spirit of Ramadhan.