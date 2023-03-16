Bukoto South Member of Parliament Dr. Twaha Kagabo is the only National Unity Platform legislator that has defied the resolution of the Shadow cabinet and decided to attend the parliamentary sitting at Kololo Ceremonial grounds where the President is addressing the House from.

According to MP Dr. Twaha Kagabo, he has decided to attend the special sitting because the opposition is no longer dependable and his focus now is to represent his people of Bukoto South in the House.

Kagabo’s defiance comes in light of an order by the shadow cabinet that directed all opposition legislators to boycott the president’s address to Parliament at Kololo arguing the President is silent on matters of violation of human rights including the continued abductions of Ugandans, the increasing theft in his government among others.

But Kagabo argues that this directive was uncalled for as there was need for them to listen to the President and task him to respond to the pressing issues affecting Ugandans.

He insists that he has not betrayed the opposition with this gesture. He accuses the opposition of having betrayed him and for not being truthful.

Mid last year the president of the National Unity Platform Robert Kyagulanyi directed all opposition legislators to return the 40 million shillings “bribe” each legislator had allegedly received for unknown reasons.

In response to the principals advise, it’s only the Bukoto South Legislator Dr. Twaha Kagabo that returned the shillings 40 million but later apologised to the Speaker and the House for returning the alleged bribe.

He, however, says he remains a member of NUP and no one will force him out of his party.

The other opposition legislators that are attending the Kololo event include Atikens Katushabe from the FDC and some UPC legislators.