HillCom East Africa is a leading tech firm providing high-quality broadcasting solutions to East Africa.

The company, established in 2017, has its headquarters in Kampala, Uganda, at the Next Media Park.

HillCom East Africa provides various services, including co-location services, IT services, software development, online conferencing solutions, and high-quality broadcasting options.

HillCom East Africa’s services are designed to meet the needs of its clients in remote areas without a signal. The company provides maintenance services for broadcast equipment for both radio and television.

Additionally, HillCom East Africa offers IT services such as networking, computer upkeep, and IT security, including CCTV installation. The company also provides outside broadcasting services, such as coverage of sporting events and other outdoor activities.

HillCom East Africa has completed various projects, including Next Media studio solutions, Afro Mobile, MTN Pulse Radio, Nile Post, and the JCRC online conference. The company has been on top of IT services projects, with Next Media Park being a beneficiary. HillCom East Africa works with various partners such as MTN, Airtel, Liquid, Zuku, Zimba Net, and SiCOM.

HillCom East Africa’s team comprises professional, well-trained, highly diversified employees. The company has access to funds to carry out any project in the East African context alone or alongside its partners.

According to Sam Agona, General Manager, HillCom East Africa’s slogan, ‘We Do Tech Differently,’ is a testament to the company’s impressive performance. Agona believes that with such a strong team, the sky is the limit.