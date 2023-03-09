The Special Forces Command has disowned a UPDF officer accused of defiling a four year old girl in Entebbe.

Social media was on Thursday awash with photos and the police medical report in which one Edward Musoke Kabwana was accused of defiling the four year old victim.

The commentators on social media who linked the suspects to SFC said the victim’s parents have failed to get justice.

However, in a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the SFC spokesperson, Maj Jimmy Omara said the officer in question is Lt Edward Musoke Kigwana of UPDF Land Forces, 35 Infantry Battalion under the Second Infantry Division, Mbarara.

“We can confirm that he is a UPDF officer but is not deployed under the Special Forces Command. He was arrested last evening and is currently detained at Entebbe police on charges of aggravated defilement pending advice from the Resident State Attorney,” Maj Omara said.

He noted that whereas the suspect lives in Kasenyi, he doesn’t belong to the Special Forces Command as was being alleged.

“He is born of the same area, went to Namate primary school, Entebbe Parents SS and later Makerere University where he was awarded a degree in social anthropology and later joined the army. We applaud bloggers for the vigilance but we advise them to always verify their information before pushing it to the public for consumption,” the SFC spokesperson said.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed that the UPDF officer was arrested.

“He was arrested yesterday and currently detained at Entebbe Police station,”Owoyesigyire said.