We all know vehicles these days are loaded with the latest technology and gadgets, from active safety features such as hill-start assist to cup holders that heat and cool. But did you realise your car also has cabin air filters that keep the air fresh for you? Without this nifty car part, your car cabin would fill up with every smell and noxious fume you come across on your drive. Cabin air filters are essential, and so is knowing how often to change a cabin air filter.

How often to change an air filter in a car

The best place to find this answer, which differs per manufacturer, is in your vehicle’s manual. Some will recommend every 12,000 km, while others recommend closer to 15,000 km. And there are some companies that will even recommend you replace the cabin air filter every 10,000 km if your driving conditions include heavily trafficked roads, high heat, or dusty, unpaved road conditions.

I suggest to clients that the air filter be changed once per year and inspected every service, for areas that have high dust conditions, that interval can go up to two or more per year. You don’t want to be losing performance or fuel economy. It also can get to the point where the filter is so dirty that particles start making their way into the engine and causing possible damage.”

Signs you need a replacement air cabin filter

There are some tell-tale signs that will indicate it’s time to replace the air filter in your vehicle. It’s not just about bad smells, and if not replaced in time, a bad filter can actually damage your vehicle. If you notice any of these signs, replace your filter ASAP.

Weak ventilation airflow

One of the first signs you need to replace your air filter, and one of the least damaging, is weak ventilation airflow into the cabin. This can be caused by build-up on the filter itself, this is common if you drive on dusty roads or live where there is an increased level of air pollutants such as pollen. If your air conditioning is blowing weakly even at the highest fan setting, the filter may be clogged.

Strange odours

Another common sign that your air filter needs to be changed is when you notice odours in your vehicle. The idea of having the cabin air filter is to protect the occupants of the car from particles and smells outside the car, the moment those start seeping into the vehicle, the filter has lost its efficacy. Also, pay attention to the mustiness of the air inside your vehicle when the vents are on. How clean and clear is the air?

Increased dust

If you always drive with your windows closed but you notice a layer of dust or pollen slowly beginning to settle on your dash and other surfaces, it might be a good idea to have a look at your cabin air filter. The dust likely means that the filter is so clogged that those particles are making it past the filter barrier and straight into your face while you drive.

A whistling sound or excessive noise from the vents

Pay attention to how the airflow sounds when you turn your vents on in the car. Cabin air filters that are blocked or clogged won’t let air pass easily, and that can cause a strange high-pitched whine from behind your dashboard or even cause your AC system to be louder. These are signs the system is labouring and requiring more effort to push air through the filter and out the vents.

Visually looks clogged and dirty

If you have the ability to look at your filter, you will be able to immediately see whether or not it needs to be replaced. You might be shocked to see leaves, twigs, and grass, along with lots of dust and dirt. If your air cabin filter looks like that, it is most definitely time to change it out.

What happens if the cabin air filter isn’t replaced?

The air filter is one of the most overlooked maintenance items on a car because it links directly to the human occupants in the vehicle and keeps the air, they breathe healthy, it is an essential part of any vehicle.

If the cabin air filter isn’t replaced regularly, you run the risk of breathing in dangerous particles while inside your vehicle. Noxious fumes, pollen particles, dust or harsh airborne chemicals can and will enter your vehicle cabin if you do not have a fully functioning air filter.

Also, the more clogged your air filter is, the harder your HVAC system will have to work, putting unnecessary strain on your ventilation motors and system. This could result in more expensive repair costs down the road. A new air filter is orders of magnitude cheaper than a new air compressor.

Some mechanics will recommend you change your cabin air filter during your routine visit to the garage for regular maintenance. That’s fine, but make sure you ask to see the filter first. Visually inspect it, and if it looks like it needs replacement, do so. If not, you can always wait for a later date.

