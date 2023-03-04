Stop underrating sex. Stop taking sex for granted. Sex could easily be the most therapeutic thing on earth. A person having great sex will never in a million years look like a person that is not getting sex.

Physically, a person getting some will glow. Like a bright light in the dark, their skin will appreciate the nutrients it receives from the other person. Their body will relax from all the fuss in the world, and it will show in how they walk.

A person getting great sex has a great spirit. They know that the world doesn’t rotate around them but feel like they are on top of it. A person having orgasms is a great person to be around.

What is great sex?! What comes with great sex? Aren’t the orgasms the same? No, they aren’t. The day you experience great sex, you will know. Your body will know, and every part of your body will thank you.

Great sex comes with something different. It is tiring and boring to have sex the same way in the same space year in and year out. Every few weeks, you should introduce something new in your sex life.

Every month should be about perfecting a new sex style. Make it something in your sex life. Don’t ask questions that will slow down the sex drive. Implement and read about the things that make sex great, and that is where the games come in.

Have you tried the Dice? This is the most common of all. Roll the dice, and whichever sex style comes on top is the sex style you try next. You must follow the rules. You have to try that style until you feel like something might break.

Try the Truth or Dare pack of cards. Dare each other in that space. Sex should be fun. Create an atmosphere where anything can happen sexually. Some of those cards will push you to your limit.

Roleplay! If you haven’t tried this, shame on you. It doesn’t have to be perfect, but it better be very sexy. Be whoever or whatever you want to be but in a very sexy way. You will love it.

Try Lucky Draw. Write down sexy questions about desires for your partner on separate small pieces of paper, fold them, and place them in a bowl. Draw a piece of paper out of the bowl, and take turns either answering the question or participating in the desired activity.

Also, try 20 Questions, Ruler for the night, Make a sex fort, Erotic Treasure Hunt, and many others. Make sex a fun game.

Till next time, you must follow the rules.