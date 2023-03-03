Women leagues from nine registered political parties in the country have sign a Memorandum of Understanding to establish the Inter–party Women Platform (IWOP) through which they will promote good leadership.

They also intend to use the platform to carry out collective advocacy on issues affecting women and to better leadership in the country

Among the political parties that are part of IWOP is the ruling NRM party , Democratic Party , FDC , Uganda Federal Alliance, Ecological Party of Uganda , JEEMA, People’s Progressive Party and the Alliance for National Transformation.

In the MOU, the women politicians have undertaken to ensure that issues that affect women who are participating in governance or political area addressed with a view of increasing the number of women holding elective office

Speaking at the launch of the platform facilitated by the International Republican institute and the Women Democracy Network Uganda Chapter, the chairperson of the NRM Women’s League Lydia Wanyoto urged women to work together and protect the gains that have so far been made on the political front

She also cautioned them against complacency and embrace a healthy political competition.

“If you choose the political path of leadership and aspirations, it is tough and fluctuates. Be aware of this. It is very difficult to maintain political ranks and the path is not clear. It is tough and always get tough,” Wanyoto said.

“In politics there is no clear cut growth. Keep firm and keep going. If you have chosen to be a woman politician you have to keep relevant, strong, resilient and remain visible.”

Renowned women activist Dr. Miria Matembe emphasized the need for the women to work together to overcome challenges they continue to face given the current political environment in the country.

“The challenge is very big. The political environment with lack of political space and freedom is a great challenge for women. Be able to weigh the environment you are going to work and determine the strategies to use to be able to succeed,”Matembe said.

Aisha Waliggo was during the launch announced as the interim chairperson of IWOP.

“We looked at a broader perspective where we thought it is not only those political parties that are in a parliament that should be having those issues. That is why today for us because we believe in our issues, we have those political parties, though they may not have members of parliament, but they have women leaders that are very functional,”Waliggo said.

Francis Rogers, the resident Country Director for International Republican Institute (IRI) underscored the important of having different political ideologies.

“This platform does not undermine any political party or women’s group but it brings women together to address issues affecting women in Uganda regardless of the different ideologies,”he said.

“You should understand the power that you have so that you are able to bring the transformation you desire, and you can demand it by a collective force. I am very much optimistic that women of this country or women in this group will turn the tables around. People will reach out to places where there are issues and they will be able to amplify their voices and those issues will be addressed.”