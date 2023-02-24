Uganda has again abstained from voting against Russia despite earlier calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to President Museveni to secure his vote making the third time the country has abstained from voting in a UN General Assembly resolution that condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The U.N. General Assembly on Thursday approved a nonbinding resolution that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces, an outcome that came on the eve of the first anniversary of the invasion by Russia.

The resolution was drafted by Ukraine in consultation with its allies and it passed after being supported by 141 countries whereas seven including Russia, voted against it.

Abstinence

Uganda was among the 32 countries that abstained from the vote to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others were Algeria, Angola, Armenia, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Burundi, the Central African Republic, China, the Republic of Congo, Cuba, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tajikistan, Togo, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Zimbabwe

This was the third time Uganda was choosing not to show sides on the UN vote to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

The development came a few hours after Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyfor the first time held a phone call conversation with his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni in which they discussed matters of mutual interest.

According to sources, the two leaders discussed the potential of developing relations between Uganda and Ukraine.

“I am glad to have the first conversation in the history of bilateral relations with the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni. I spoke about Ukrainian peace initiatives at the UN. We also talked about the potential for developing bilateral relations,” Zelensky said after the phone call.

It was however said by those in the know that Zelensky could have used the opportunity to try to sway Museveni to support the Ukrainian cause in the UN vote.

However, the outcome seems to suggest otherwise.

Uganda has maintained neutrality in the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Earlier last year, Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare said that as the incoming chair of the Non-aligned Movement(NAM), the country’s neutrality was key.

“Uganda will continue to play a constructive role in the maintenance of peace and security both regionally and globally,”Ayebare stated.