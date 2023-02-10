Climate change and land degradation have had a significant impact on agriculture, which has resulted in decreased crop yields, reduced food security, and increased economic losses for farmers.

To counteract the effects, especially in countries such as Uganda, which entirely rely on agriculture, adoption of relevant technology is key. And one of those methods that can be adopted is hydroponics.

With this latest method, one can plant over 7,800 plants on less than 300 square metres, increasing economic losses for farmers. But before I dive into what an Italian is doing here in Uganda using this technique, let me explain what hydrophonics is.

It is a method of growing plants using nutrient-rich water rather than soil. This method can be used on a small scale, such as in a home or apartment, using a variety of different hydroponic systems.

One popular method is the use of a nutrient film technique (NFT) system, which involves a shallow stream of water containing all the necessary nutrients flowing continuously past the roots of plants. This method is well suited for small-scale growing as it takes up minimal space and can be easily set up in a small area, such as a closet or spare room.

Another option is the use of a deep-water culture (DWC) system, where plants are grown in a container filled with nutrient-rich water. This method is also well suited for small-scale growing, as it is simple to set up and maintain.

Regardless of the method chosen, it is important to provide the plants with the correct amount of light, nutrients, and water in order to ensure successful growth. Additionally, it is important to monitor the pH and temperature of the water to make sure they are within the optimal range for the plants being grown.

And NBS’ Agri Business visited one of the farmers in the suburbs of Kampala who is using this technique on a small piece of land and generating huge chunks of money. Click on this link to find out more.

Additional reporting by Diane Nabimanya