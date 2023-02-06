Turkish President Recep Erdogan has announced that at least 912 people had died in Turkey following this morning’s earthquake.

The latest estimate we have for Syria, which comes from the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, is 320. The earthquake hit near the border between the two countries.

That means the total estimated death toll for the quake now exceeds 1,200.

Erdogan also said that at least 5,383 people had been wounded in Turkey. Dozens more are injured in Syria.

The death tolls in both countries are expected to rise.

A second earthquake struck in south-eastern Turkey, with its epicentre near the city of Kahramanmaras, according to reports.

The US Geological Survey said it had measured the strength of the quake to be 7.5 magnitude.

Source: BBC